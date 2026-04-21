Повече за медия Стандарт

Standart is an independent Bulgarian media organization, owned since November 2018 entirely by the journalists who create and develop it.
Founded in 1992, the media has a long-standing presence in Bulgaria’s public and media landscape, consistently building an editorial model based on professional standards, public engagement, and sustainable content.
Media Portfolio
Standart brings together:
the established national weekly newspaper Standart, focused on public affairs and politics
the news agency Standart News - standartnews.com
long-term initiatives, campaigns, and public events with national, regional, and international reach
This structure enables the integrated development of news content, analysis, and specialized formats within a unified media environment.
Audience and Reach
(based on Google Analytics data)
over 2 million monthly users in Bulgaria and among Bulgarian communities abroad
approximately 1.7 million unique online users
more than 120,000 social media followers
The audience is characterized by strong engagement and sustained interest in public, economic, and cultural topics.
Editorial Role
Since its founding, Standart has followed a journalistic approach focused on:
- safeguarding freedom of expression
- covering and analyzing public processes
- supporting democratic values
- promoting
- Bulgarian culture and identity
Team and Expertise
The Standart team includes experienced journalists and communication professionals, many of whom have been part of the organization for over 20 years.
Content is further enriched by external contributors - experts, analysts, academics, and public figures - ensuring a broad and well-informed perspective.
At the same time, Standart actively supports the development of young talent through training and practical editorial initiatives.
Initiatives and Campaigns
Standart develops long-term initiatives and public campaigns in areas such as:
economy and entrepreneurship
cultural heritage
education and youth engagement
social and public-interest causes
These include projects such as The Wonders of Bulgaria, Diplomacy of Wonders, Yes to the Bulgarian Economy, Yes to Bulgarian Food, and other initiatives involving institutions, businesses, and civil society.
Partnerships and International Cooperation
Over the years, Standart has developed partnerships with leading European media, including The Guardian, El País, Le Monde, La Repubblica, and Der Standard.
These collaborations support content exchange, broaden international perspective, and create sustainable opportunities to reach new audiences.
A particularly significant partnership is that with Der Standard, with which Standart has maintained a conceptual and editorial affinity since its early years. Within this framework, joint editorial formats, themed supplements, and public-facing initiatives in the field of cultural diplomacy have been developed.
Among the established formats is the initiative “Diplomacy of Wonders”, which brings together editorial content, public events, and international participation.
In recent years, Standart has maintained consistent engagement with the diplomatic community, organizing annual initiatives focused on promoting cultural heritage and tourism. These initiatives involve partnerships with institutions and organizations from Turkey, Morocco, Spain, Azerbaijan, Romania, Ukraine, and other countries, including joint forums, public events, and academic formats.
The platform also develops exhibitions and public events in partnership with national institutions and international organizations, including initiatives hosted in parliamentary settings and Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad.
In the field of cultural heritage, Standart participates in joint projects and partnerships with European organizations such as Europa Nostra, UNESCO, and ICOMOS, contributing to initiatives related to cultural tourism and the international presentation of Bulgarian heritage.
Among Standart’s international formats and partnerships:
Turkey – in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, the forum
“The Most Ancient Wonders of Bulgaria and Turkey” (2025, Ramada Hotel), focused on cultural heritage and tourism development
Morocco – the initiative “Diplomacy of Wonders”, developed in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco (2023–2024)
Azerbaijan – collaboration with the Slavic University in Baku (2019), focused on cultural exchange and academic cooperation
Bucharest – the exhibition “The Wonders of the Rhodopes”, presented at the Bulgarian Embassy, with the participation of the Minister of Culture and the Bulgarian Ambassador, as part of initiatives promoting Bulgarian cultural heritage internationally
partnership initiatives and public formats involving institutions and organizations from Spain, Ukraine, and other countries
Recognition
Standart has received numerous national and international awards, including distinctions for journalism and public campaigns.
Development and Transformation
In 2018, Standart underwent a process of rebranding and structural transformation, focusing on the development of its digital platform and the expansion of communication formats.
Today
Today, Standart operates as a media platform that brings together journalism, public impact, and communication solutions, while maintaining a sustainable model for presence within the Bulgarian media environment and beyond.