Повече за медия Стандарт

Standart is an independent Bulgarian media organization, owned since November 2018 entirely by the journalists who create and develop it.

Founded in 1992, the media has a long-standing presence in Bulgaria’s public and media landscape, consistently building an editorial model based on professional standards, public engagement, and sustainable content.

Media Portfolio

Standart brings together:

the established national weekly newspaper Standart, focused on public affairs and politics

the news agency Standart News - standartnews.com

long-term initiatives, campaigns, and public events with national, regional, and international reach

This structure enables the integrated development of news content, analysis, and specialized formats within a unified media environment.

Audience and Reach

(based on Google Analytics data)

over 2 million monthly users in Bulgaria and among Bulgarian communities abroad

approximately 1.7 million unique online users

more than 120,000 social media followers

The audience is characterized by strong engagement and sustained interest in public, economic, and cultural topics.

Editorial Role

Since its founding, Standart has followed a journalistic approach focused on:

- safeguarding freedom of expression

- covering and analyzing public processes

- supporting democratic values

- promoting

- Bulgarian culture and identity

Team and Expertise

The Standart team includes experienced journalists and communication professionals, many of whom have been part of the organization for over 20 years.

Content is further enriched by external contributors - experts, analysts, academics, and public figures - ensuring a broad and well-informed perspective.

At the same time, Standart actively supports the development of young talent through training and practical editorial initiatives.

Initiatives and Campaigns

Standart develops long-term initiatives and public campaigns in areas such as:

economy and entrepreneurship

cultural heritage

education and youth engagement

social and public-interest causes

These include projects such as The Wonders of Bulgaria, Diplomacy of Wonders, Yes to the Bulgarian Economy, Yes to Bulgarian Food, and other initiatives involving institutions, businesses, and civil society.

Partnerships and International Cooperation

Over the years, Standart has developed partnerships with leading European media, including The Guardian, El País, Le Monde, La Repubblica, and Der Standard.

These collaborations support content exchange, broaden international perspective, and create sustainable opportunities to reach new audiences.

A particularly significant partnership is that with Der Standard, with which Standart has maintained a conceptual and editorial affinity since its early years. Within this framework, joint editorial formats, themed supplements, and public-facing initiatives in the field of cultural diplomacy have been developed.

Among the established formats is the initiative “Diplomacy of Wonders”, which brings together editorial content, public events, and international participation.

In recent years, Standart has maintained consistent engagement with the diplomatic community, organizing annual initiatives focused on promoting cultural heritage and tourism. These initiatives involve partnerships with institutions and organizations from Turkey, Morocco, Spain, Azerbaijan, Romania, Ukraine, and other countries, including joint forums, public events, and academic formats.

The platform also develops exhibitions and public events in partnership with national institutions and international organizations, including initiatives hosted in parliamentary settings and Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad.

In the field of cultural heritage, Standart participates in joint projects and partnerships with European organizations such as Europa Nostra, UNESCO, and ICOMOS, contributing to initiatives related to cultural tourism and the international presentation of Bulgarian heritage.

Among Standart’s international formats and partnerships:

Turkey – in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, the forum

“The Most Ancient Wonders of Bulgaria and Turkey” (2025, Ramada Hotel), focused on cultural heritage and tourism development

Morocco – the initiative “Diplomacy of Wonders”, developed in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco (2023–2024)

Azerbaijan – collaboration with the Slavic University in Baku (2019), focused on cultural exchange and academic cooperation

Bucharest – the exhibition “The Wonders of the Rhodopes”, presented at the Bulgarian Embassy, with the participation of the Minister of Culture and the Bulgarian Ambassador, as part of initiatives promoting Bulgarian cultural heritage internationally

partnership initiatives and public formats involving institutions and organizations from Spain, Ukraine, and other countries

Recognition

Standart has received numerous national and international awards, including distinctions for journalism and public campaigns.

Development and Transformation

In 2018, Standart underwent a process of rebranding and structural transformation, focusing on the development of its digital platform and the expansion of communication formats.

Today

Today, Standart operates as a media platform that brings together journalism, public impact, and communication solutions, while maintaining a sustainable model for presence within the Bulgarian media environment and beyond.